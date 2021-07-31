Watch the trailer for 1966 Batman: The Movie

In 1966, the Bat Man marked the history of TV, and also that of cinema, which is why we recovered the trailer for Batman: The Movie.

Released more than half a century ago, the 1966 Batman: The Movie trailer will remind you of great moments, or let you know the past of your favorite hero. And, although today we are waiting for Batman to star in the darkest stories, to face the greatest fears of society, he was not always taken so seriously.

Before Frank Miller, Alan Moore, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder, there was the cloaked crusader of an Adam West out of shape that protected the citizens of a more innocent Gotham City.

For a recently consolidated television, which displaced film and radio as the favorite entertainment of the masses, the Batman series was created in 1966. And it was such a success that it soon had a movie for the cinema, also very successful.

As you can see in a way in the trailer for Batman: The Movie, 1966, the four main criminal brains that fought the hero duo – the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin and the Catwoman, as they were known in Mexico. united to commit the ultimate kidnapping: the entire United Nations Security Council. To defeat them, Batman and Robin must prevent a series of equally vile attempts on their lives.

In addition, in the Batman: The Movie trailer you will not find hinted at some of the most famous scenes of this production, such as the shark and the bomb (if you already saw it, you know what we are talking about). You will also see your favorite characters presenting the then new production.

Without further ado, here is the trailer for Batman: The Movie from 1966

