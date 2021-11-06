Just a few weeks ago, Rolls-Royce announced record-breaking profits for the end of the year, with the Ghost sold out for months and a much younger clientele. But the announcement also included a surprise, reported but which has gone unnoticed: a significant rise in the prices of its models throughout Europe.

Rolls-Royce it is so far away and so unattainable for the vast majority of mortals that its news goes completely unnoticed. As much as for those who can afford any of their models and also retouched in some way by the Bespoke specialists. Because rare is the unit that comes out with factory specifications and without any improvement.

Just a few weeks ago, the head of the British brand explained that demand for the new Ghost had skyrocketed like never before, up to the limit of having to stop receiving orders so as not to continue filling up reservation books without knowing when they will be delivered. Happy to experience one of the best moments at Rolls-Royce, he anticipated a true sales record by the end of the year. But this ad also had a “surprise” added: a price hike.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge costs more than half a million euros

Rolls-Royce raises the prices of its models and sells more

In fact, it did not seem like a warning, but almost a threat, of course ignoring it, since the brand already raised prices last year and what has been perceived is just the opposite. However, from the beginning of 2022, in the Netherlands you will not be able to buy a model of the brand if you do not have at least 410,600 Euros in your pocket. This is the price that will mark the label of a “peeled” Ghost, which already has the corresponding VAT rate and that of the BPM, which is a specific tax levied on CO2 emissions.

As expected and it could not be otherwise, prices are on the rise. Go ahead that Rolls-Royce does not communicate prices officially like other brands, but only does it to customers really interested in their models, so the following prices for Holland are a real luck with which you can get an idea of ​​what you would have to pay to make, and release, one of the models.

And that without counting on any of the options that the brand proposes in the configurators, nor with the exclusive and select Bespoke, which make the bill rise like foam. And it is that a deathly silence on board, an overwhelming level of space, in which the bumps in the road are barely noticeable, uncompromising power and an interior atmosphere with the best materials are the meaning of carrying the statue on the edge of the hood. of the “Spirit of Ecstasy”, and what it costs to show it off.

Model PVP Ghost € 410,600 Ghost Black Badge € 462,473 Ghost Extended Wheelbase € 448,558 Wraith € 434,283 Wraith Black Badge € 490,391 Dawn € 476,564 Dawn Black Badge € 532,672 Cullinan € 456,959 Cullinan Black Badge € 509,862 Phantom € 562,769 Phantom Extended Wheelbase € 655,759

Prices for Rolls-Royce models in the Netherlands from 2022