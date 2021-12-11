Watch movies and take photos with your watch? Samsung could bring it to reality with this roll-up screen smartwatch

Although there have already been attempts to create a smartwatch With a wraparound screen, these wearables have not seen much innovation in their design.

While we will not see very drastic changes in the short term, it is a fact that companies have been flirting with the idea of watch videos and take photos from the wrist with your smartwatch.

Patents and what Samsung is up to

It is not uncommon to see companies patent ideas that, although not always carried out to reality, give us an idea of ​​where the brand plans to go; Samsung is a clear example of this.

LetsGoDigital patents applied for before the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO for its acronym in English), and what they found was a model of smartwatch roll-up screen.

We could be facing a Samsung Galaxy Watch that would see the light of day soon; This smartwatch concept looks like an average watch, but it is could extend the screen, in a kind of oval that is 40 percent larger.

In addition to having new ways for Samsung to display information, it seems that the goal of a roll up screen goes further, an illustration even shows a user looking at what appears to be Marvel’s Thor on the watch.

Cameras on your wrist, is it a good idea?

Regarding the camera, the schematics show a design in which it is located in the middle of the smartwatch from Samsung and it would be destined to take photos or videos.

It is not unreasonable to think that Samsung could be planning to bring its roll-up displays to other devices such as smartwatchEven previously, with the Galaxy Gear, the South Korean company has already put cameras on users’ wrists.

It would still be pending to see how comfortable it is to have your arm in a position that allows you to watch a video or a movie, or how easy it is to take a photo in this way.

Privacy It is another Achilles heel for companies that seek to take their wearables further, as it could capture an infinity of invaluable data for both manufacturers and hackers.

No doubt the Samsung roll-up screen smartwatch It is something that is not so far from reality and that we will probably see in the future.