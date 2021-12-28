This is something completely unacceptable, and far from being a sporadic error that affected the first days of launch, the reality is that many users continue to suffer the mishap without Raven Software doing something to fix it or at least try (although they assure that they are with it). The situation is so desperate, that many players are deciding to forget Warzone for a while, and move to another game that does not produce so much despair due to the poor development it has had.

We have already talked before about the graphical problems that Warzone suffers on some consoles. In our case we have been able to verify that the Xbox Series S does not finish loading the textures correctly, obtaining a horrible graphic appearance that prevents us from seeing all the details of the map. The same is true on PS4, where many players have reported the horrible state of the game when entering a game.

Warzone issues on Xbox Series X and PS5

But do not think that the problems are limited to the most humble consoles. The big beasts of the Xbox Series X and PS5 are also experiencing performance problems at the graphics level, and in their case, the rate of images per second drops precipitously to 10 FPS in some conditions. This is obviously something completely unacceptable, so it is normal that many players are getting tired of the situation.

Graphics problems and many bugs

But in addition to the graphical problems, the game also suffers from many problems related to the game mechanics. One of the most popular is the one related to the Buying Station, since, when interacting with it, the game freezes for between 5 and 10 seconds, preventing the player from moving or checking the environment (which could cause someone to shoot us at the be completely defenseless).

In short, the game is far from presenting the level that could be expected in the new installment of Warzone, the battle royale that has broken all known records and that kept the entire user base hooked while waiting for new ones. seasons and new stories to connect.

Are they going to solve it?

Considering the time that has passed and the numerous issues that are reproduced on many of the consoles, it seems like the folks at Raven Software are taking it easy. The Christmas season might not be helping too much, but the worst news is that the discomfort of the users is evident and many, many are threatening to leave the game and dedicate their time to another.

And you, are you suffering from all these problems and also tired of Warzone? Feel free to leave your comments to share your impressions and find out exactly what is happening in the game.