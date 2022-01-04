Since last December 15, a bug has been affecting the Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass, since since then Francis’s Awoken operator skins have become invisible from a distance. It’s been over two weeks now and Activision still hasn’t fixed this bug, so COD: Warzone is still Pay-To-Win.

The skin Awoken of Francis is achieved at level 100 of the current battle pass, so to obtain the Invisible skin it is necessary to buy the pass, making Warzone a Pay-To-Win. Initially it was believed that this bug would be one of Activision’s priorities for the holidays, but Christmas is over and the bug is still present. As expected, the players are not happy and show their dissatisfaction every time.

During the last weeks the Raven Software account has made publications related to the Festive Fervor of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, with a different novelty every day. However, the comments on these posts are full of players asking for the current state of the game to be fixed.

Despite the time the bug has taken and the way it is affecting the game, Raven Software and Activision have declined to comment on it and the bug is not present in their Trello table, where we see known issues in the developers are working at the moment.

On other forums like Reddit, player feedback agrees that this has been an Activision trend for some time, and They don’t think the problem will be fixed until sales of the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific battle pass drop. At the moment, a large number of players have been taking advantage of this error to have an advantage in online games, as the body becomes invisible and only the player’s head can be seen.