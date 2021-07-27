Warhammer Vermintide 2 is updated on PS5 with graphical and performance improvements

Fatshark today announced the arrival of the update 1.23 and hotfix 1.24 of Warhammer Vermintide 2 for PS4 and PS5, which not only comes to correct errors, it also implements graphics and performance improvements on Sony’s next-gen console to take advantage of your hardware. In this way, it will work to 1440p and 60fps, among other things.

“Including various fixes and adjustments, this update also seeks to improve the player experience on PlayStation 5,” says the development team. “Faster frame rates and higher resolution are the headline changes, but lighting and shadows they have also been improved ”.

In this way, Warhammer Vermintide 2 changes on PS5 are as follows:

30fps to 60fps

1080p to 1440p

Shadow quality improvements

More lights with shadow projection

Higher density dispersion

Screen Space Reflections (SSR)

Apart from these improvements for the next generation version, Warhammer Vermintide 2 update 1.23, and hotfix 1.24, bring a lot of fixes and adjustments in the subject of freezes, heroes and weapons, UI / UX and other sections of the game. Take a look at the patch notes to know all the details.

<br>

Know more: Team Asobi, creators of Astro’s Playroom, already preparing their next video game



In this way, Warhammer Vermintide 2 manages to take advantage of the specifications of the new Sony console to offer an improved version of the game on PS5, in the same way that it already did in Xbox Series X | S late last year. It is not the most ambitious update of the moment, compared to games like Metro Exodus and its ray tracing, but it will offer a remarkable jump compared to the version of the last generation of consoles. A much more enjoyable experience thanks to its graphical improvements and, above all, by doubling the performance from 30 to 60 fps.