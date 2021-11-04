Total War: Warhammer III’s epic strategy was hopelessly delayed last September. Now, Creative Assembly has announced that it will finally see the light of the next February 17, 2022 along with a new faction: The Ogre Kingdoms.

However, this additional content will be exclusive Of those who reserve Total War: Warhammer 3 or buy it in the first week of sale of the title, although it has not transpired if it will depend on the digital platform in which we buy it. This DLC will let us play with The Ogre Kingdom led by Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer.

The strength of this new faction will be the deadly combination of long range artillery and the call “monstrous cavalryOgres are a basic faction of any Warhammer, but Creative Assembly wants to give equal importance to other factions such as Cathay, influenced by Chinese mythology, and Kislev, who will bring Russian fantasy to the game.

Total War: Warhammer III will also be available on the first day on Xbox Game Pass for PC which, according to director Rob Bartholomew, will allow the team to “bring the diabolical powers of Chaos to as many players as possible.”