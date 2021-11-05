After announcing the first games that will come to Xbox Game Pass During the first half of November, with titles such as Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two or Football Manager 2022, Microsoft’s subscription service does not stop accumulating good news for its users. And it is that now we have known that Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch. So has made known the official Xbox website, which has announced that Creative Assembly and Games Workshop’s strategy video game will hit Game Pass on February 17, 2022, being the first in the series to do so.

“Total War: Warhammer 3 brings a explosive conclusion Featuring fan-favorite factions like the snowy Kislev and the enigmatic Grand Cathay, taking on hordes of demons and monsters from the Realms of Chaos. As the leader of each faction strives to obtain the immortal power from the chest of a dead god, you must manage your empire, organize incredible armies and gain powerful magic and weapons to win victory on the battlefield ”, the Xbox page on which this news has been made official indicates by way of description about this long-awaited strategy video game.

Remember that Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC next February 17, 2022 at no additional cost to subscribers of the service. Microsoft also adds that the game will have accessories and completely free updates and even some more surprises that have not yet been revealed and that we will know more about as the launch of the Creative Assembly video game approaches.