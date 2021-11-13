Walmart: the first retailer to revolutionize the way of shopping online

Online shopping is very common today, users have been convinced of the practicality, comfort and security of buying their favorite products from anywhere with the help of a mobile device with internet access. But as if that were not enough, technology arrives live streaming sales, the ultimate in driving user purchase online. Walmart brings it to Mexico as part of its commercial strategy, so it is much easier to buy the products you want with just one click!

Live streaming sales is a hybrid between streaming that we already know and with which brands approach their users, and online shopping. Thus we can observe a live streaming that will bring us closer to the product we are thinking of purchasing with just one click.

Thanks to this new technology in Mexico, Walmart TV wants to go further to connect with users and achieve that approach that generates lasting relationships and successful communication.

Now all users have to do is follow Walmart México on their social networks, be aware of their live broadcasts and be part of the streaming by interacting with the presenters who will present the products that users want, and that they will be able to buy without having to leave their homes: they will only have to click and immediately they will be redirected to Walmart.com.mx, where they will see the products presented. Making digital purchases just got so much easier!