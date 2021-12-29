Sales and marketing don’t stop on a special date or time. Walmart, the most important retail store in the United States and Mexico, knows the importance of advancing promotions for very specific items on certain dates.

A user on Twitter shared an image taken at one of the Walmart branches here in Mexico where they are already promoting articles related to Valentine’s Day which is celebrated every year on February 14.

“In @WalmartMexico Christmas is over and February 14 is just around the corner,” says the tweet with an image showing a shelf full of hearts in many presentations.

In @WalmartMexico Christmas is over and February 14 is just around the corner pic.twitter.com/UALmSNsEe9 – 🟣 Alex Rojas (@AleRojasRosas) December 24, 2021

Valentine’s Day or Day of Love and Friendship is a very commercial date. That is why many brands take advantage of retail marketing or marketing strategies to promote products relevant to that date.

According to data from a study of StatistaWhen buying gifts for that special someone for Valentine’s Day, consumers tend to spend different amounts depending on the country of origin. Averaging about 100 euros each in 2021, lovebirds in Hong Kong were the biggest spenders on Valentine’s Day.

Likewise, the statistics platform detailed that the average expenditure on romantic gifts was also high in places such as the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

Walmart is a brand that is very well dated to date. For example, it sets up its stores and promotions on important dates for people and for consumption such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day or various other important dates in the world.

Retail Marketing

The use of this strategy has become very popular. Let’s remember the definition of retail marketing, it is the marketing that you can carry out in a store with the aim of creating a comfortable and calculated space so that the customer feels comfortable at your point of sale.

This strategy also helps to favor the visit, sale and promotion by the same clientele.

Experts say that retail marketing seeks to stimulate our “instincts” so that customers go where we want.

On February 14 it is very normal to see the marketing application on Valentine’s Day, since digital marketing is also a very interesting option for e-commerce or businesses in premises, for anyone who can offer something on these dates, both in email marketing and other interesting advertising for users.

Other brands also use these strategies because you can grow in sales and customers by a large percentage. As well as creating content on the internet, on a blog or social networks, related to these dates also attracts the interest of interested people

