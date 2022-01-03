At Walmart, a small error in the customer notice has been highlighted by a consumer, because, despite how simple it may seem, it can generate significant chaos.

The communication of companies with their consumers is, without a doubt, vital, either through digital channels or social networks or, failing that, through traditional channels.

Be that as it may, today, in a society that is increasingly connected, carrying out a good communication plan can generate great results.

Whether it is to announce offers or an important notice to the consumer community, the truth is that the strategy must be clear, legible and that, above all, it generates empathy with the clientele.

Based on this, today we have to talk about a notice from the Walmart Express store, in Colonia Napoles, CDMX, which seems to be causing a bit of chaos among the clientele.

The notice is simple, straightforward, in which the store informs consumers that the new 20 and 50 peso bills, which were recently put into circulation, are not being accepted at that store at the moment.

Up to there, everything seems to be normal, without any problem; However, there is an important error in the notice and, even, a consumer has pointed it out, because leaving it as it is, could create a bit of chaos among the customers of the store.

And it is that, in the notice that was hung on the walls of the store, the bill that is shown of 50 does not correspond to the one that was issued by the Bank of Mexico; “Apparently, at @WalmartMexico they got the ticket wrong. That is not the new # ticket50pesos “, wrote the tweeter.

On October 28, the new 50-peso bill was put into circulation, which was won over to users by its design.

Days before the official announcement was made, the image of what, supposedly, would be the original, that of the Bank of Mexico, was leaked on social networks, but in the end the design was different.

Precisely, the Walmart ad contains the image of the banknote that was leaked on social networks and not the one launched by the Bank of Mexico, which has a different tonality and a very different design from the one that was sneaked into sites like Facebook or Twitter.

The “fake” bill is the following:

For its part, the banknote released by the Bank of Mexico is this:

The iconic image of José María Morelos y Pavón was removed from the 50 peso bill to make way for a tribute to Xochimilco, with the image of the Mexican axolotl and corn in the Xochimilco lake system on the obverse.

On the other side of the bill, there is an image of the Tenochtitlán Foundation, which is based on a mural by Diego Rivera identified with the identification card “La Gran Tenochtitlán (seen from the Tlatelolco market)”.

Undoubtedly, although it may seem a very absurd error, it is something that can generate some confusion in the common customer, especially in these times where, as we mentioned at the beginning, communication is vital in the relationship between company and consumer .

