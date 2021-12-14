The film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever must face the death of Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

At the end of August 2020 we heard the terrible news of the death of Chadwick boseman, the beloved actor who impressed everyone with his portrayal of T’Challa in Marvel studios. But despite this tragedy, they have decided to move on and will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will have a great tribute to both the actor and the character, so that all fans can say goodbye to him.

Now, it has already been leaked what the death of T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since they want to do something similar to what happened to the actor Chadwick boseman. Therefore the hero will die of a long illness that he tried to hide in order to continue with his responsibilities as King of the African country. Although for now we do not know if it will be cancer or not, but it will be a way of recognizing that even superheroes can succumb to a disease.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but we know that after the death of T’Challa, there will be a power vacuum, both on the throne and in hero roles. Which will cause several characters to put on the suit and act as protectors of the African country, until one of them becomes the new Black panther.

At first everything seemed like it would be Shuri (Letitia Wright), the sister of T’Challa the ideal substitute. But the strange behavior of the actress in social networks and on the set, has made Marvel studios rethink everything. That is why there are other candidates like M’Baku (Winston Duke) or Okoye (Danai Gurira). They will also introduce Riri williams (Dominique Thorne) and it is speculated that we will be able to see Namor interpreted by Tenoch Huerta Something that would be spectacular!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released on November 11, 2022. While we wait for a trailer to be shown, we can review all the films of Marvel studios in which he has intervened Chadwick boseman What T’Challa in the streaming platform Disney Plus.