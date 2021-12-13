A tip of more than 83 thousand pesos has led a waitress to lose her job, after having made a simple decision, which questioned its importance in the place where it was employed.

A tip that ended badly

A waitress in Arkansas, United States, lost her job after she received a tip of more than 83 thousand pesos, only that the money came with the worst curse, when she also received an order from her manager to keep 20 percent of the money. and distribute the rest among the collaborators of the premises.

It all happened when businessman Grant Wise organized an event at the restaurant “Oven and Tap” in the city of Bentonville, where each member of the meeting contributed $ 100 in tips.

Wise’s condition when reserving on the spot is that the tip bag she would deliver did not have to be distributed, however, the condition was not met when she delivered the check for $ 4,400, which should only be distributed between her and another waitress who attended the service.

The problem came when the manager of the place asked her what she had never done before: to distribute the huge tip among all the collaborators of the establishment and made the decision to comment to her benefactor, the policy that arose out of nowhere, in which they forced her to distribute the tip, which led to him losing his job after working in it for more than three years and ensuring that the money given for his service to that table, he would use it to pay part of his debts for university studies, after graduating from the Spanish career.

