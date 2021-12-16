Cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital has signed an agreement with the National Women’s Soccer League, or NWSL for its acronym in English, with the aim of providing female players with cryptocurrency education and financial support.

In an announcement made Tuesday, Voyager said it would become the league’s first cryptocurrency partner as part of a multi-year deal. The trading platform said that a “significant amount” of the investment would fund the players’ cryptocurrency accounts. There are expected to be 12 teams in the NWSL by 2022, so up to 312 players could benefit from the partnership with Voyager.

“Voyager’s investment in the league is especially innovative because we have collectively designed the partnership to include direct financial resources for each of our players, as well as education on the revolutionary changes taking place in digital assets.” said NWSL Acting CEO Marla Messing.

Soccer ball. Source: Pexels

As part of the agreement with Voyager, one player from each of the NWSL teams will serve as an ambassador, attending educational events and creating content related to cryptocurrencies. The exchange said it would offer “key lessons and tools” aimed at helping female players develop long-term financial growth opportunities after their sports careers have ended.

Many cryptocurrency companies and platforms have partnered with sports organizations around the world as the space expands and appears to become more profitable as a sponsor. Voyager is already the cryptocurrency broker and international partner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team following an agreement reached in October. Crypto derivatives exchange FTX also announced that it had become the official sponsor of Major League Baseball in June.

Founded in 2018, Voyager Digital currently offers more than 60 digital assets for trading on its mobile app, which also includes services such as yield farming. In October, the platform announced that it had received a 75 million investment from quantitative cryptocurrency trading company and liquidity provider Alameda Research.

Keep reading: