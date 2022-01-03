We invite all Computerhoy.com and Computer Hoy magazine readers to decide which have been the best technological novelties of the year. Vote for your favorite products, services and brands in the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards and you could win fantastic gifts valued at more than 11,000 euros. What are you waiting for?

The smart speakers They have become an essential helper in many homes, so more and more brands have launched their own proposals.

In 2021 we have seen better sounding models, a more advanced artificial intelligence and many more connectivity options.

These are the candidates for Best smart speaker of 2021

Vodafone Atika

The smart speakers They have become so popular that even the operators have been encouraged to launch their own models.

According to our analysis of the Vodafone Átika, it can compete head-to-head with Amazon’s Echo Studio. What’s more it is compatible with Alexa.

It stands out for the excellent sound generated by its two Subwoofer speakers and three full-range speakers. They provide an excellent 5.1 audio.

It also has 6 directional microphones with noise cancellation. It has Wi-Fi n (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth and Optical input.

Apple HomePod Mini (2021)

The new ones Apple HomePod Mini by 2021 they present the same hardware as those of 2020, but in bold new colors, and a new paid subscription called Plan Voice, to order music by voice.

It is a round speaker that allows play 360 degree sound, which fills the whole room. Has one full-range transducer and two passive radiators to reproduce deep bass and clear treble.

It also boasts a set of four microphones to use Siri from afar, and multi-zone sound with AirPlay 2.

In addition, two speakers can be paired to create stereo sound.

They connect via 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. With ultra-wide band for nearby devices.

Sonos roam

Sonos roam, as the name suggests, is a smart speaker designed for use outside the home although, of course, it also works perfectly indoors.

Has two Class H digital amplifiers, one tweeter that creates a clear response at high frequencies, a midrange speaker and a long-range microphone array for voice control.

Has IP67 protection against water and dust, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and several speakers can be connected simultaneously, distributed throughout the house, via WiFi. It also accepts Bluetooth and AirPlay 2.

It also has shock resistance, and guarantees more than 10 hours of autonomy.

Sony SRS-XG500

This Sony speaker stands out for its large size, which produces rich, deep bass and clear, rich sound. Despite this it is a portable speaker to use even outdoors, that’s why it has a huge handle.

With the degree of protection IP66, it is resistant to water and dust and has a mesh finish that repels water.

Has two high-efficiency tweeters with a larger diaphragm, and two passive radiators with deep bass.

Also highlights its LED lighting that changes to the rhythm of the music. And it can be customized to reflect your mood, or the type of music you like.

it’s possible plug in a microphone or guitar and use the speaker as a karaoke with an amplifier.

It connects via Bluetooth and thanks to its size, it can include a large battery that offers an autonomy of up to 30 hours. With 10 minutes of charge you get 3 hours of music.

LG UltraGear GP9

LG has surprised in 2021 with the speaker LG UltraGear GP9 focused on gaming, and a radical design.

According to its own tab, it is specially designed for first-person FPS and RTS strategy games, with Surround sound with greater depth and realism. Although, of course, it works with any type of game, music, series and movies, etc.

You have an option to plug in the gaming headset and create virtual 7.1 surround sound that is DTS: X compliant.

Another interesting novelty is that the speaker integrates a microphone to chat clearly and clearlya, thanks to the built-in noise cancellation.

It connects via Bluetooth and the battery lasts for about 5 hours. Of course, with LED lighting to set the mood for your play area.

Google Nest Audio

His name already makes it clear that he is focused on offering us the best musical experience, although it is fully compatible with the Google Assistant, and therefore can also be used to obtain information, or control applications and appliances.

Has one 19mm main driver and one 75mm mid-woofer. Together they manage to improve the volume by 75% and the bass by 50%, compared to previous Google speakers.

The strong point of Google Nest Audio is Smart Sound, a Google technology that adapts sound to the characteristics of the room where we are listening to it, according to its size, obstacles, acoustics, etc.

With Ambient IQ it detects background noise and increases the volume so you can hear voices clearly, especially if the assistant is speaking.

Can pair it with other Nest speakers to listen to music throughout the house, or take it from one speaker to another using the Google Assistant.

These are the candidates for Best smart speaker of 2021. Choose yours!