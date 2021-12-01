The new Volkswagen ID.5 can already be configured in Spain. All the details of the range of Volkswagen’s first 100% electric SUV Coupé have been revealed. Among them, the prices. A model that will land in dealerships accompanied by a very interesting GTX variant and that boasts more than 500 kilometers of autonomy.

Everything is ready to experience the commercial launch of the new Volkswagen ID.5 in Spain. The long awaited first 100% electric SUV Coupe Volkswagen already has prices. What’s more, its configurator has been opened, revealing such decisive issues as the trim levels available as well as the standard and optional equipment.

The new ID.5 joins the ranks of the incipient family of electric cars ID. by Volkswagen. It is clearly positioned as a more dynamic and sporty alternative to the Volkswagen ID.4 that we can find in our dealerships for months. The German manufacturer has pressed the accelerator of its electric offensive and proof of this are all these launches in a short space of time.

The new Volkswagen ID.5 already has prices in Spain

The equipment of the new Volkswagen ID.5



The ID.5 range is currently made up of a single finish. Its about trim level Pro and it has a more than acceptable endowment. It is important to bear in mind that the position of top-of-the-range version will fall on the new Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. A model that differs from the ID.5 by offering superior performance, a more radical image and, above all, a higher level of exclusivity.

Below we list the featured standard equipment that brings with it the new Volkswagen ID.5:

19-inch light-alloy wheels in black

LED headlights

Automatic lights and rain sensor

LED rear lights

Stainless steel pedals in Play / Pause design

Heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with touch controls

Asymmetric folding rear split seat back with long load hatch and center armrest including two cup holders

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) and front center airbag

Emergency braking assistant “Front Assist” with pedestrian detection system

E-Sound system

Tire pressure sensor

2 USB Type-C interfaces front

App-Connect with App-Connect Wireless

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Mode 3 Type 2 Charging Cable, 32A

Car2X

Climatronic air conditioner

Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and speed limiter

Fatigue detector

Keyless start system

Electromechanical power steering

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Radio Ready 2 Discover Max

DAB + digital radio receiver

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors

Driving profile selector

Front and rear parking sensors

Discover Pro navigation system

Traffic sign recognition system

The interior of the new Volkswagen ID.5

The autonomy of the new Volkswagen ID.5



When configuring the new ID.5 it is possible to choose between two engines. The most basic option equips an electric motor of 128 kW (174 hp) and 310 Nm of maximum torque that allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 160 km / h. One notch above is the most performing version called Pro Performance, which reaches the 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm. It is capable of completing the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds and its top speed is also 160 km / h.

Volkswagen ID.5 prices in Spain

Mechanics Pro Pro Performance 128 kW (174 hp) / 77 kWh € 48,980 – 150 kW (204 hp) / 77 kWh – € 50,550

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Both engines feature a rear-wheel drive configuration and make use of a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery (net capacity). The autonomy is 520 kilometers based on the WLTP cycle. Through a driving mode selector you can select different profiles to prioritize efficiency or performance. Similarly, there are various levels of energy recovery during braking.