The new characters join the catalog of already available Disney’s Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Rapunzel, Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear and Woody, Star Wars ™ Darth Vader and Grogu along with Marvel ’s Black Panther and Iron Man.

Four new Disney characters arrive this month on “Neo”, the smartwatch for children from Vodafone in collaboration with Disney. Ariel, Donald Duck, Olaf and Chewbacca Star Wars ™ are now available at the touch of a button to accompany the little ones in the house on all their new adventures.

Among the technological gifts that children will receive this Christmas it is quite likely that many have asked for a smartwatch. The demand for smart watches for children is growing and Vodafone and Disney have joined forces to offer Neo, a smartwatch aimed at children with the characters most relevant from Disney world .

The Neo smartwatch allows parents to be in continuous contact with their children through calls, chats and location while providing children with independence, security and fun moments thanks to the camera, activity monitor, weather forecast, calendar and the sounds of their favorite Disney characters.

In addition, the new characters are accompanied by new features to be in contact. By the beginning of 2022 children will be able to send voice messages of up to one minute in length, video and images to their nine trusted contacts. The smartwatch will be updated as new characters and functionalities appear without this entailing an additional charge. On the other hand, thanks to Vodafone Smart App Guardians and parents can have full control of their children’s digital experience. In turn, Neo is available to customers of any operator.

70% discount

From today and until next January 9, 2022 Neo has a special price for Vodafone customers. Through the My Vodafone application or by going to one of the operator stores, you can get the smart watch for 72 euros which is equivalent to a 70% discount compared to the usual price.

But this is not all, for all those Vodafone customers who contract or have contracted the Vodafone TV Familyfans Pack, “they will also get a 40% discount on the smartwatch connectivity subscription for 12 months.”

The Familyfans Pack contains the subscription to Disney + as well as AMC, AMC Selekt, FOX Life, COSMO, Comedy Central, XTRM, TCM, Sundance TV, National Geographic, National Geographic Now, Canal Cocina, Decasa, MTV, Sol Música, Eurosport1 and the children’s channels Disney Jr, BabyTV, Nick Jr, Canal Panda, My Nick Jr and Nickelodeon for 11 euros per month.