The outlook for the world’s largest technology fair CES 2022 not good. Within days of its completion from January 5 to 8, 2022, more and more brands decide to make their product and service presentations over the Internet.

The cause: the coronavirus cases that advance not only in the United States, but also in the countries where these companies have their headquarters, which complicates the logistics of transfers to Las Vegas, the venue for the event.

This Thursday, December 23 at dawn, the Lenovo exhibitor is the last to announce that it will suspend all activity in Las Vegas in person.

He joins the announcements from T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and other companies that also made similar decisions.

This occurs despite the fact that the organizers of CES 2022 continue to confirm that there are no changes to the planned schedules.

One of the first to cancel the presence was T-Mobile. Its CEO, Mike Sievert, one of the most anticipated speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, announced publicly on Tuesday that he will not make his keynote address and will “significantly limit in-person participation.”

Amazon chose not to attend CES in person, the same as AT&T.

Intel, along with other firms such as Samsung, GM and Sony, are considering what they will do in these hours.

Due to the new wave of Covid, the US media linked to technology, such as The Verge, CNET, Engadget, Gizmodo, Tech Crunch and Tech Radar, will not cover the event in person either.

When is CES 2022

The most important technology event in the world will be held from January 5 to 8, 2022. In person or virtual, but it has not been canceled.

According to Bloomberg, AMD and Samsung are still planning to attend in person, but with a limited number of people. Nvidia, meanwhile, will open with a virtual speech and Qualcomm, OnePlus and HTC are still planning to attend.

Always according to Bloomberg, Google is “monitoring the conditions” to decide what to do.