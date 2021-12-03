EA Games is getting some major changes, the company has recently revealed that, Vince zampella, is now in charge of Battlefield development. This announcement came after the CEO of HE SAYS, Oskar Gabrielson, come out of the study. Another change in leadership puts Halo designer Marcus Lehto in charge of bringing more to the franchise.

Your new studio will work together with HE SAYS and the developer of Battlefield portal, Ripple Effect, which according to GameSpot is “Developing a new Battlefield experience in the universe of Battlefield 2042 “.”This is a ‘Y’ strategy in many ways“Zampella told GameSpot.

“We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, exploring new types of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to provide an incredible variety of experiences for our players.

In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narratives. This universe is also built with our community as we harness the power of the Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players.

We intend to build a Battlefield universe, one with multiple projects that are interconnected with the player at the center. We plan to grow Battlefield and find players where they play through various experiences and business models, including our next Battlefield Mobile coming in 2022 from Alex Seropian and Industrial Toys. “.

It is unknown how this new connected universe will work and what experiences and games will be a part of it, and it is also unknown how early in the development process things are today. Battlefield 2042 It was released in November and was most recently updated with a huge patch that brought with it a number of fixes, weekly missions, HUD changes, and much more.