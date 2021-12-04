Through his Instagram account, Vin Diesel decided to dedicate a post to his eternal friend and partner, Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker became friends from the first moment they recorded Fast & Furious. After Walker’s death, the actor did not stop showing the love he still has for him and how much I miss him. For this reason, he used social networks to remember him on the eighth anniversary of his death.

Paul Walker played Brian O’Conner in the franchise Fast & furious. The actor passed away on November 30, 2013 after a car accident. At the time, he was in the middle of production on the seventh film in the series. Undoubtedly, that film ended up becoming a great tribute to the late interpreter. To give closure to their story, they decided to use the actor’s brothers and digital effects. This film had a great emotional weight, and was applauded by each of the fans.

The emotional post

On November 30, Vin Diesel shared an emotional post dedicated to Paul Walker. “There is much to tell you. (…) When we finished filming that day, you entered my trailer and asked me, What do you have in mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. I told you that I was about to have a baby and I didn’t know what to expect at the hospital I was going to after work ”, he started saying.

“You told me that a lot of tough guys were going to tell me to wait outside the delivery room, but that was wrong. ‘Get in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.’ Of course, you were speaking from experience, since you have an angel of your own “, he claimed. This reference has to do with Meadow Walker, the daughter of the actor who is already part of the Vin Diesel family. “Eight years have passed today and not a day goes by without it not reflecting the brotherhood we were fortunate to have. But the tragedies of life are always followed by the blessings of life if you are open and have faith ”, he pondered.

For the post, the actor chose an image of Meadow on his wedding day and Hania Riley: “Look at this photo Paul, it will make you laugh. The same angel for whom you helped me prepare in the most beautiful way with your fraternal advice is the same angel that the precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor ”.