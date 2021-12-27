In many, many homes watching Christmas movies -or not so Christmas- is a tradition that is repeated year after year. Whether they are classics like Home alone, Gremlins or Nightmare Before Christmas or simply the latest releases, it is always a pleasure to sit with your loved ones and enjoy a good movie together.

Today we propose a different way of doing it: with a projector. An easy and convenient alternative to watching movies on television that allows us a greater scope and that we can put where we want. Since we don’t even need a screen because we need it: we can simply use a wall or white sheet to project the image.

Not to mention that the little ones in the house will love to feel like they are at the cinema. Also in summer we can use it in the garden or terrace to create our own outdoor cinema. So we have prepared a selection of projectors for all budgets:

Less than 100 euros

TOPVISION projector





First of all we have this Topvision projector, one of the best-selling and best-rated on Amazon with 1,800+ positive reviews, 7,000 lumens, and 1080P. 99.99 euros 87.99 euros.

TOPVISION 7000 Lumens Home Theater Projector, 1080P Native Mini Portable Projector, 120000 Hours Full HD 1080P LCD Projector with 300 “Max Screen, HDMI / VGA / USB / AV / SD Compatible

Prixton Lumière portable projector





Also under 100 euros we have this Prixton projector, compatible with 1080p Full HD via HDMI, 5000 lumens and built-in speakers. 99.95 euros 79.96 euros.

Prixton Lumière portable projector

Philips NeoPix Easy mini projector





And as a last option low cost we have this mini NeoPix Easy projector from Philips. A very practical projector to have at home and to be able to take when we go on a trip. With speakers included and 2,600 lumens. 79.80 euros.

Philips NeoPix Easy Mini Projector Professional Portable Projector

Between 100 and 200 euros

Vamvo projector





This Vamvo model, with 5,500 lumens, 50,000 viewing hours and multiple connections can be a very interesting option if our budget is somewhat higher. 188.05 euros.

Vamvo Full HD 1080P Projector, L4200 Mini Projector with Dolby, 5500 Lumens Portable Projector, 50000 Hours Life, Home Theater Compatible with HDMI, VGA, AV, USB etc.

YABER projector





This YABER model is Amazon’s second highest rated projector, with 8,000 lumens and HD and 4K support. 199.99 euros.

Projector, YABER Y30 8000 Lumens Full HD 1920x1080P Projector Home Theater Projector Supports 4K and HiFi Sound, 4D Digital Adjustment and Zoom Function, LED Projector with New Generation Technology

More than 200 euros

LG CineBeam projector





If we have a high budget, this model of LG, with the possibility of share screen from our smartphone, HD compatibility and up to 2 and a half hours of autonomy is a good option. 499 euros 379 euros.

LG CineBeam PH510 LED portable projector

YABER projector





Also within higher budgets we have this YABER model, Amazon’s top rated with five stars rating. It supports 4K, HD and has 9,000 lumens. 269.99 euros.

Bluetooth WiFi Projector, YABER 9000Lm Native Full HD 1080P Wifi Projector Supports 4K 4D Zoom correction -50%, LED Projector for Home Theater and PPT

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Crockery and glass sets to get a beautiful table at dinners and lunches this Christmas

In Decoesfera | 19 Maisons du Monde items for a magical and stylish Christmas table