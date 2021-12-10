Video Game Awards 2021: Google Play announced that we will be able to play its Android games on PC

Google Play PC will arrive next year and will allow you to play all your favorite Android games on your computer. We will tell you everything in this note!

Google play will come to PC in 2022. During the ceremony of the Game Awards 2021Through a commercial, the company announced that Android games will reach computers next year.

That means your mom will soon be able to take your computer away from you to play CandyCrush again. Yes, your worst nightmare returned.

The North American media The Verge contacted Greg Hartrell, the Product Manager for Android and Google Play games. In an interview with the medium, Hartrell assured “Starting in 2022, gamers will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices and switch between a phone, tablet, chromebook and soon, on Windows PC.” in the same interview he commented that It will be a native application for Windows distributed by Google and that can be run on Windows 10 and higher.

In addition to traditional cell phone games, this option will allow you to enter more comfortably in everything that PlayStore has for you, and also have the assurance that you can play with cross save between your phone and your other electronic devices.

In other words, not only your old woman is going to take your PC … your nephew is also going to take it from you.

With an ever-growing mobile phone player base, the variety of video games available and ports of games from other media grows more and more. Therefore, it is not surprising that the company made this decision.

It is not yet clear what type of technology will be used to run the games, but Hartrell assured that they will be run on the computer and not through the streaming. It is also known that it will not be a function integrated into Windows 11, although the Operating System will have Android functionalities integrated.

