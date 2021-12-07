Voice and video calls are now a reality in Gmail’s Google Chat for iOS and Android.

Google announced since September that it would add the ability to call another user with Google Meet within the Gmail application itself, without having to leave the mail and enter the Meet application.

Google is pulling Hangouts out of the way just when more people are using it

However, it was until December 6 that this new function began to be implemented in all users who have Google Workspace, G Suite or personal Google accounts.

Although it could take time to appear for everyone, this process is expected to be completed until December 21.

At the moment, this new feature will only be available for individual chats.

While you remember, making calls from Gmail was already possible, only that that process involved sending a link for a Google Meet meeting, and it was a headache.

Now, this new integration between Google Chat and Google Meet will give us the option to access simple phone and video icons in each individual chat, to make calls and thus simplify the connection process.

But how can we use them in Gmail?

In order to initiate a voice or video call, users will need to select the phone or video icon that will be located at the top right of each individual chat.

During the call, the name of the contact and the duration of the call will appear.

Likewise, missed calls will be identified with a red telephone or a video icon of the same color, below the name of the contact who made them.

Google has indicated that although users can select the option to “Join a call” from Google Chat, they will be redirected to Gmail to make the call.

And if the Gmail app is not downloaded, the service will request that it be downloaded through the Google Play Store or App Store.

If you can’t see the Google Chat section in your Gmail account, don’t worry… Everything has a solution!

You can activate it by going to “Settings” in the email account you want to use. There you will have to select the option «Show the Chat and Spaces tabs», and it will be ready.

In this way, Gmail will become the essential communication platform for Google, just as Outlook is for Microsoft.