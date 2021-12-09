As already being tradition, Pantone announces which color will dominate next year, creating a trend and invading everything. By 2022, from the Pantone Color Institute it has been revealed that the PANTONE color 17-3938 Very Peri will be the great (and only) protagonist. With the intention of transmitting courage, encouraging reinvention and creativity, this color could be the most seen in street style.

This tonality wants to illustrate the fusion of modern life with the digital world – taking advantage of the growing popularity of the metaverse. Furthermore, Very Peri is the first shade to be added to the list as a completely new color within Pantone’s chromatic universe. According to Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute,

The Pantone Color of the Year is a reflection of what is happening in our world culture and expresses the answer to what people are looking for in this color. The creation of a new color for the first time in the history of our educational color program Pantone Color of the Year is a reflection of a process of innovation and transformation on a global scale. As society recognizes colors as a fundamental form of communication and as a way of expressing, capturing, connecting, and influencing ideas and emotions, this complex new shade of blue fused with a purplish-red highlights the range of possibilities open to us. presents.

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a cheerful and lively demeanor, as well as a dynamic presence that encourages courage to create and imaginative expression.

Photos | Pantone