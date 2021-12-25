Verstappen’s extravagant Christmas gift to ‘Checo’ Pérez

The so-called ‘Mad Max’ was the first to deliver his gifts, the surprise was taken by ‘Checo’, since after reading a letter thanking him for his support in defeating archrival Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), in the Formula 1 season just ended and as a token of gratitude and camaraderie I would give him a sports car next to a giant bottle.

“This goes well with tequila,” Perez commented upon receiving the giant glass from Max Verstappen.

This did not stop for the Mexican, since after receiving the bottle, alluding to the dehydration that Checo faced in the Austin circuit, Verstappen presented him with the other smaller gift, showing that this was the Honda NSX, but in a scale model, which started the laughter of Pérez who also gave his presents to the champion of the 2021 season.