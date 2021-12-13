“He has taken his own life at his home in Madrid“, declared these sources, without giving more details.

Daughter of the director José María Forqué, He was born in Madrid in 1955 and began in the cinema working on his father’s films in the early 70s.

Included in 1984 in the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “What have I done to deserve this?”, This popular face of Spanish cinema had the leading role in “Kika” (1993), by the same director.

She was awarded four times at the Goya Awards, including Best Actress for her role in Kika.



“Goodbye to Verónica Forqué. I worked with her years ago and my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman and a good companion. DEP”, declared Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Twitter.