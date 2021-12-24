Veracruz is always an adventure to live

Enmedio Island is another treasure jewel, it is part of the Veracruz Reef System, home to the hawksbill turtle, a wide variety of birds, corals and dolphins. Nearby is also the so-called “cancuncito”, ideal for snorkeling and paddleboarding until sunset with all its colors.

Veracruz is also ideal for extreme sports, and for example there is Punta Azul, from where you can kayak until you reach La Isla de Sacrificios, a small piece of land in the Gulf of Mexico that takes your breath away due to the great marine diversity. Among which are octopuses, multicolored fish, sea urchins and other marine animals.