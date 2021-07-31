Venom: Let There Be Carnage Promotions for theaters in China show us the impressive final look of the villain for the film.

As collected by the Screen Rant site, the Twitter account @thevenomsite has released images of a new promotional figure seen in IMAX theaters in China for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which lets us see the great final appearance that the character will have.

The sequel is set a year after the events of its 2018 predecessor, when investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as Venom’s host and become a deadly vigilante using his superhuman abilities. In an attempt to rekindle his career, Brock interviews serial killer Cletus Kasady before his scheduled execution, though things go awry when Kasady becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes, going to devastate San Francisco. ”

Get caught up in the final look of Carnage for Venom 2!

Just as select IMAX theaters in China received a Venom statue for the first movie, select theaters are also receiving a Carnage statue for Venom: Let There be Carnage! pic.twitter.com/YPbOpaRfbr – TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

Aaaaaaaaaand let’s round it off with some really nice close ups shots of Venom and Carnage from 安琪 电影 Pasta on Weibo. pic.twitter.com/vYfiQrK93g – TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

Another look at Carnage’s final look for Venom 2

The same Twitter account mentioned also collects several images of the promotion made by the brand 5HourEnergy from Singapore, and what we see of both characters can only fill the eyes of Venom and Carnage fans.

As we shared yesterday, the 5HourEnergy Venom: Let There be Carnage promotion has tons of good images including high definition pictures of Venom and Carnage.https://t.co/WTPCa6OkgC pic.twitter.com/vGsAV8K89y – TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

Later, he shows us the promotion of the energy drink brand Predator Shot:

Venom: Let There be Carnage will be crossing over with Predator Shot energy drink featuring Venom and Carnage on a new can. Thanks to @DolosGallo for the heads up! https://t.co/1r2G3P9ox7 pic.twitter.com/1Qjj41QXbV – TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 15, 2021

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage we will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock / Venom. Additionally, the film’s cast will feature Woody Harrelson returning as Cletus Kasady / Cartnage, plus Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Peggy Lu. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage cast will also feature Naomie Harris as the love interest of Kasady and fellow super-powered villain Shriek, and Stephen Graham as a local detective on the trail of Kasady’s murders.

The film will hit theaters on September 24.

Source: Screen rant

