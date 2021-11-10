This November 09 the decentralized and native exchange of the blockchain VeChain, Vexchange, launched its VEX governance token together with its farming system which aims to incentivize VEX’s liquidity, grant voting power to those who miss the airdrops and distribute the governance token to the most committed. or true faithful to the project.

$ VEX and our new farming site https://t.co/h1zYR2SLa2 are out! It’s been a pleasure serving the VeChain community these 3 or so years. Thank you so much @vechainofficial for your continued support! This is just the beginning! – Vexchange (@VexchangeIO) November 9, 2021

At the moment what is known and from the information provided published by the exchange, the only pair that will be available for now for the rewards, in the platform’s farming system, will be that of VEX / VET to function as an example and simple returns system as project development continues through governance system With which future advances and new reward pairs will be determined once that project module is complete and in operation between the end of November and the beginning of December.

Congratulations to Vexchange

Announced the news by Vexchange via twitter, It did not take long for the congratulations to arrive from the Vechain Foundation, who commented through a mention by the social network, the advantages of using the decentralized exchange, which was to be able to easily exchange between tokens of the VeChai ecosystemn, from the network wallets, which are Comet and Sync 2 Vechain.

In addition to this, they pointed out that Vexchange’s development was supported by its developer grant program, at the same time that it seemed to invite review and apply to be part of the program.

Congrats https://t.co/O7j1R2lWo2 on the successful launch of Vexchange 2.0 and its governance token $ VEX Using the decentralized exchange, users can easily swap between tokens within the #VeChain ecosystem straight from their VeChain wallets, #DeFi made easy! https://t.co/zLFRpvTjSg – VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) November 9, 2021

On Vexchange, they call themselves in their networks the Vechain Uniswap, they have already been in the market for about four years now, and that despite not being so popular, according to official information they have with a total locked value (TVL) of $ 13,481,721.11 and a 24-hour volume of $ 4,302,453.56.

In the middle of this year they presented the current exchange that is V2 where different tokens and coins can be exchanged, the most popular VET and VTHO, it is expected that with the launch of the VEX token, at the end of this month they will activate the governance module. which will allow token holders to decide on the progress of the project.

