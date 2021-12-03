The traffic light is subject to the epidemiological curve. If it goes up or down, it affects us in the capacity of the stadiums

In recent days, an alarm has spread about a new strain of Covid-19, called omicron. So far there are no reports in Mexican citizens or in the territory. “We are very attentive to the epidemiological situation, there has been a sustained average, we are very attentive to the cave of contagions“, commented Mikel Arriola, during the presentation of the new shield of the Mexican National Team.

In nations such as Germany and the Netherlands they have already decided to close the stadiums to the fansThis due to a new flood of Covid-19 infections, at the same time it has been demanded to increase vaccination campaigns in less favored regions.

The Liga MX in the recent tournament has had the assistance of the public in all its stadiums, in the league of the championship. In the case of Mexico City, the authorities have given permission to have full capacity for the squads based in the Mexican capital: Pumas, Cruz Azul and América, while in other buildings sanitary measures have been more lax.

Until now, no instruction has been given to close the Liga MX stadiums, adding that most of the Mexican territory is green, according to the epidemiological traffic light.