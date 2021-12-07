The community of Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone players are about to enter a new era and it is that from Activision they have revealed all the surprises that will come to the franchise, with the help of an amazing launch trailer for the Pacific update of Call of Duty: Warzone, which includes everything that comes with the new map, Caldera.

Something that has caught our attention is that the trailer is a classic Call of Duty video, featuring loud music, action scenes, and spectacular moments that may or may not occur when players enter the new Warzone map when launches later this week.

Best of all, this new trailer showcases several of the new Pacific-themed map locations and also highlights the two modes that will launch with Caldera: Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.

New operators and weapons can also be seen, which will likely join the game in the battle pass or as separate purchases. Vanguard Royale will feature WWII planes and dogfights along with exclusive use of Vanguard weapons and vehicles.

Battle Royale will be a mix of everything, including weapons and gear from Vanguard, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War. The classic map of Warzone, Verdansk, will see its last hours today and tomorrow during the next event “The last hours of Verdansk”. The game’s default map will be gone and replaced by Caldera for the time being.

Caldera will launch in early access for Vanguard owners on December 8, although it will be available to all players the following day, December 9.