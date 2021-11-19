Bad news for Call of Duty: Vanguard. New data show that it has not performed well. Find out the details below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard it did not have its best moment in the United Kingdom, according to several sources. The new Activision video game, which was developed by Sledgehammer Games, debuted on November 5 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One. Although a great success was expected from this title, its launch in the English market was a great failure: it was placed below the other installments of the saga. At least, this is what sources close to this problem report.

These data were released by GamesIndustry.biz, who published last Sunday the numbers corresponding to the physical and digital sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Through an analysis, they assured that the launch week of said video game presented a significant decrease of 40% year-on-year in sales. Mainly if we compare these numbers with the previous installment, Black Ops Cold War.

It was not well received in the UK

On the other hand, from VGC, they assured that Vanguard is the launch with the lowest performance of the saga in 14 years. According to its consulted sales data, the only video game that sold fewer copies throughout its opening week was Modern Warfare. They also ensure that the installments of this franchise that are focused on World War II have had a worse sales performance than those titles that were dedicated to modern warfare. On the other hand, the transition from one hardware to another is also a matter to take into account when we speak in terms of sales. An important fact that should not be forgotten is the existence of great competitors in the genre, such as Battlefield 2042 and Halo: Infinite.

From VGC they maintain that, compared to the successful launch of Black Ops in 2010, Vanguard sold almost 200% fewer copies in its first week. As for the next installment of this famous franchise, rumors indicate that Modern Warfare 2 would be released in 2022 and that it would offer a mode similar to the Hazard Zone of the new Battlefield.