Valve’s console was delayed until February 2022, but a new update from Valve says it has successfully finished the final prototype of the expected portable console video game super computer, Steam deck. Now they are shipping a new wave of dev kits to creators and as part of that they are also testing their final packaging.

All 64GB and 256GB versions of the Steam Deck come with the case shown above. Many fans will thank Valve for delivering this small but important case to take your console everywhere (learn something Nintendo). There are other photos in the post showing the rest of the packaging.

With the Steam deck just a couple of months away, we now know a lot about it. Some time ago a popular site (rockpapershotgun) talked to Valve about the Steam Deck compatibility program, which rates games based on how well they play on handheld. AND Valve they have posted a lot of information themselves, even showing their what it is capable of.

Although it is too early to give a final result on how well the Steam Deck performs, we know that it will certainly be impressive for everyone, hopefully we have the opportunity to get our hands on one of these Valve consoles very soon so we can hear from what are we missing.