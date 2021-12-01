Valve confirms that the Steam Deck will not receive exclusives

As you surely know, the Steam deck It was delayed until the beginning of the following year, so those looking to get their hands on this console will have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, Valve has released new information that will surely interest you if, for some strange reason, you thought to acquire the Steam deck for the issue of exclusivity.

As part of a FAQ published in the event Steamworks Steam Deck, Valve cconfirmed that they are not interested in publishing exclusive games for the Steam Deck:

“No, the exclusives don’t make sense to us. It’s a PC and it should run the same games as a PC. “

However, this portable device will be able to access third-party applications that could normally be installed on a desktop computer. Essentially, this means that you will be able to run other people’s games of Steam, thus converting the Steam deck on a handheld computer, basically.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I don’t think anyone expected the Steam Deck to have exclusives. I mean, it’s not really a portable console as such, but a mini computer capable of playing a wide selection of games within the Steam catalog. But who knows, maybe Valve will surprise us in the future with this exclusivity thing.

Via: IGN