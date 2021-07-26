Valve clears Steam Deck fps

Last week, Pierre-Loup Griffais, a designer who works at the Steam deck, mentioned that the team at Valve was doing their best so that the games on this platform could run at 30fps without problems. This started a series of speculations about the limitations of this notebook PC in this section. Fortunately, Griffais has clarified his previous comments, easing public concerns.

In a recent tweet, Griffais mentioned that the 30fps he originally referred to is related to a series of tests that are being carried out at Valve, and your previous comments do not reflect the potential of the final product. This was what was commented on the matter:

The “30 FPS target” refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we’ve tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far. There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune perf vs. battery life. – Pierre-Loup Griffais (@ Plagman2) July 25, 2021

Along with this, it is mentioned that the Steam Deck will have an option to adjust the fpsto ensure better battery performance. In this way, we can expect games to run at a minimum of 30fps, and the performance they prefer will depend on the player, case by case.

On related topics, hoarders are already selling Steam Deck pre-sales.

Via: Pierre-Loup Griffais

