It is about 11 months since the start of the immunization campaign in our country and so far 128 million 627 thousand 819 doses have been applied. With this, 83 percent of the adults already have a complete scheme. In part, it is one of the reasons why daily infections and deaths have decreased. But now one of the problems is that the youngest are not included in the immediate plans to be inoculated. For the same reason, it has been proposed that the vaccine be applied to all Mexicans without exception from 12 years of age.

In this sense, it should be remembered that the biological developed by Pfizer already has the permission of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for its application in young people from 12 to 17 years old. While by federal decree the only minors who can receive protection are those who have comorbidities.

Defense for all children and adolescents

Against this background, the Chamber of Senators asked the head of the Ministry of Health (SSa), Jorge Alcocer Varela, to include all people, from the age of 12, in stage 5 of the National Vaccination Policy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

They also asked the Chamber of Deputies to reallocate sufficient budgetary resources, so that effective health protocols are adopted in schools, in order to prevent contagion of the new coronavirus.

The foregoing, with the purpose of guaranteeing the coexistence and stay of students, teachers and administrative personnel in the schools of all levels, ensuring the human right to life and the protection of the health of the entire population.

When presenting the opinion, Senator María Guadalupe Saldaña Cisneros said that a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections is already present in European countries, and Mexico is not exempt from experiencing a similar scenario, so it is essential to reinforce the vaccination of our population, including minors.

Since, he added, it is proven that girls, boys and adolescents are affected by this virus; however, “in our country, those under 18 years of age, who represent 15 million people, are not considered in the National vaccination plan of the Federal Government.”

The senator stressed that the Federal Government is obliged to guarantee the right to health, regardless of whether or not they have comorbidities, since adolescents have high mobility and the Delta variant has a higher degree of transmission.

Public recognition of health professionals

The Plenary of the Senate also approved public recognition of health professionals for their vocation, dedication, commitment and heroic work in the fight against the pandemic generated by Covid-19.

Through an opinion, the senators also make a call to generate respect and empathy towards these workers, since they do a great job in protecting and saving lives.

The pandemic caused by SARS-Cov-2, they highlighted, showed that health workers are key people when it comes to guaranteeing the functioning of society and also showed the challenges that each of the countries has in this area .

From the Senate, they added, it is essential to carry out actions to recognize all health personnel who, with service, life, humanity and love of neighbor, attend and remain on the front line of battle against COVID-19.