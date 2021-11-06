From cast replacements to a change that angered Alan Moore; These are 5 things you may not know about the movie V for Vengeance.

Since its release in March 2006, the film V for Vendetta (V for Vendetta) established itself as one of the most acclaimed graphic novel adaptations of all time. Its importance did not stop there.

Over time, the tape of James McTeigue It has been established as one of the best projects of its protagonists; as a reference in the style that comic-based tapes adopted during the following years and even as an inspiration for hundreds of activists and social organizations who take to the streets dressed in the mask of Guy fawkes.

V for Vengeance: 5 curiosities about the film

Despite the project’s fame, there are still many things that the general public is unaware of about it. Here we tell you 5 things you may not know about V for Vendetta.

1. Alan Moore criticized the change in the cause of V

Alan Moore’s rejection of most of the adaptations made of his work is well known. In fact, the British writer was a great critic of the films From Hell, 2001 and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003; V for Vendetta was no exception.

In addition to rejecting his credit and any financial compensation, Moore spoke about his dissatisfaction with one of the changes that were made to V. In the comic, the main character I was looking for anarchy, so the author considered that the script betrayed his ideals by turning it into a paladin of freedom. He even discussed the narrative decision and said that the best thing would have been to locate the action in the United States by contrasting the neo-liberalism with the neo-conservatism that coexists in the American nation.

2. Hugo Weaving was not the original actor behind the Guy Fawkes mask

Undoubtedly, Hugo Weaving was the perfect actor to play V. Although his face is never seen, the interpreter’s voice (inspired by the accent of former English Prime Minister Harold Wilson) and the figure that he projects under his outfit are so powerful that they formalize the attractiveness that the character has had since its origin.

Therefore, it is surprising that the also protagonist of Matrix It was not the producers’ first choice to spearhead the project. Originally, James purefoy had been chosen to wear the mask of Guy fawkes. However, the British actor left the project after four weeks of filming. In the absence, Weaving took the role and finished filming. Interestingly, in some of the scenes that appear in the film, Purefoy is the one who plays the leading character. Can you guess what they are? According to the director “nobody” can know.

3. Natalie Portman did a lot of research (A LOT) to play Evey

Natalie Portman confessed to having been inspired by multiple jobs during your preparation to take on the role of Evey. One of them was the documentary The Weather Undergound, where the rise and fall of the American radical association is recounted Weather Underground, described by the FBI as a terrorist organization in the 1970s.

He also read the autobiography of Menachem Begin, founder of the center-right party Likud of Israel and the book Faith and Treason, in which the historian Antonia fraser reviews the life and work of Guy fawkes.

4. V was played by a hairdresser … and by the director of John Wick

One of the great curiosities behind V is that the character was played by multiple individuals, Not only Hugo weaving and James purefoy. For the scene where Natalie Portman’s character is shaved, the producers needed a professional hairdresser to carry out the process in front of the camera.

The same thing happened for one of the most important scenes in V’s history: his release from the government yoke during a fire. The one in charge of becoming walking on fire was stuntman Chad Stahleski, who had to do his job in front of the camera using only special fire resistant gel … and a thong. After adding dozens of credits in the field of risk, Stahleski moved to the director’s chair, from where he has headed projects such as the trilogy of John wick.

5. They modified a character to be played by Stephen Fry

Perhaps one of the most notable changes the writing team made to Alan Moore’s original piece was the identity of Gordon dietrich, the character played by the actor and comedian Stephen Fry. In the comic, Dietrich is a criminal who collaborates with the oppressive system and uses it to carry out his misdeeds. He is also Evey’s lover.

However, in his transition to the screen, the image of the character was purified and turned into that of a gay man critical of politicswilling to reach out to Evey, whose relationship is only limited to be coworkers. This modification was applauded and promoted by Fry, who has dedicated years of his life to fighting for the rights of the LGBTIQ + community and raise your voice against Conservative UK governments.

