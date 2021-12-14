User complaints abound on social networks. Such is the case of a user on the social network Twitter who posted a complaint against the Sears chain of stores, and unleashed a large number of comments from other users who denounced the same thing.

The publication made by Ana María Vázquez on the digital platform details that she received a threat via telephone, allegedly from Sears, who were charging her. “They just threatened me by phone number: 80063942643, by a person who owes @searsmexico AND THAT I DO NOT KNOW. I remind @searsmexico that it is illegal to threaten @Profeco ”, says the tweet from @Anamariavazquez.

🔴🔴RT 🙏🙏They have just threatened me by phone with the number: 80063942643, by a person to whom he owes @searsmexico AND THAT I DO NOT KNOW. I remind him of @searsmexico that it is illegal to threaten @Profeco – Ana María Vázquez (@Anamariavazquez) December 13, 2021

Then the woman also reported that the branch from which she was called is located in Mexico City. “This is the agency from which they branded me (already 2 times). Linra, who she says works with them ”, says the user.

Faced with this complaint, other users were encouraged to comment on the tweet and reported that they have also received calls from Sears, threatening them to pay the debts they have with them.

“I hope you are well, Anita. @searsmexico their collection practices are outside of good practices; If you sold your overdue portfolio to get something back, then you are worse off. @Profeco must do his job “, says one of the comments.

“From 7 to 12 at night, they call the landline and the cell phone to threaten me, for debts that are not in my name, there is no where to report, no one defends us from the banks,” says another user on the platform digital.

The original publication has already reached 484 likes, 327 retweets and around 30 comments.

You can also read: