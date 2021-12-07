It was through her Twitter account that a user reported that a screw appeared inside a slice of her Pizza Hut, a case that apparently occurs frequently, according to one of the responses to said tweet.

There is no doubt that social networks have become a space to make all kinds of claims, reports, comments and even unusual demands.

Twitter, in that sense, seems to be the preferred network of users, since it is where the conversation usually flows much faster than on other platforms. It is immediate and, in general, does not need large publications.

Given this particularity that Twitter has and offers, it is that users and brands have a much more effective relationship when making a claim, a comment, reporting a case of abuse or even when there is constructive criticism.

A month ago, a user calling herself @dannbarajass reported that a screw appeared in one of their pizza slices, a fact that claimed Pizza Hut and that, according to the response of another user, these types of cases usually occur with the pizzas of that brand.

WHAT UP @PizzaHut_Mexico A SCREW CAME OUT INSIDE MY PIZZA !!!!! pic.twitter.com/vNL011zjaR – Daniela Barajas (@dannbarajass) November 7, 2021

As absurd as it may seem, the truth is that this is a reflection that, sometimes, companies are not training their employees well and for this reason is that we see more cases like these, not only in networks but in real life , in acquaintances, friends, family, etc., who have had a bad experience with a product.

Now read: