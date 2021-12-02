During daily life there are various risk factors that we live with, therefore we must be alert to possible situations that put our physical, moral or financial identity at risk, and look for a way to solve the situation and prevent it from generating Some major problem, the latter was what a user in Chile thought, who was involved in a risky situation, since it is presumed he was being kidnapped; However, he managed to get out of the dangerous situation by writing a note of help on a form to withdraw money from a Santander bank, with which he was rescued.

The incident

In Chile, a case of attempted kidnapping arose which ended in a favorable way due to the ingenuity and courage of the affected user, who was rescued by the Chilean authorities. Although the identity of the affected person is kept secret for security reasons, what is known is that the user was approached by at least two armed people, inside a gas station in the Puente Alto community in Chile , the subjects threatened the user, tied him up and transferred him to what is suggested as a camp in the Bajos de Mena community, where after threatening and intimidating his life if he did not cooperate.

After detaining him for a couple of hours, a discussion arose between the perpetrators and the affected party which ended in the seized person accepting to withdraw a large sum of money to regain his freedom, an approximate of 48 thousand dollars, which would be in Chilean pesos. around 40 million pesos. To withdraw said amount, the affected person was taken under threat to a Santander bank branch, where he was given a form or check, with which he should withdraw the sum of money; however, cunning and courage were present and instead of filling out the form as normally would be done, the affected wrote: “Help me. He has me threatened ”.

After the incident, the employee of the Santander branch, who attended to the user, upon realizing the delicate situation, promptly attended to the man’s intentions, for which she continued to contact the corresponding police authorities, which made it known that They came in a timely manner and managed to capture one of the criminals involved.

Although the affected user was protected by the competent authorities, and one of the hostages was arrested, the authorities indicate that they will begin with an investigation to locate the fugitive accomplice, and determine the complicity of the detainee, to find the person who planned the criminal event and reach the capture of all those involved in the crime.

In Mexico

Although in Mexico according to data from the organization Stop the Kidnapping the rate of this crime fell by 14.2% during the first half of the year 2021, registering 523 cases against the 610 registered during the same period of the previous year; However, it is estimated that within the national territory there are four daily kidnappings, and approximately 121 kidnappings per month, this during the current government’s administration.

Now read: