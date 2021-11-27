Thinking of buying a second hand car? We bring you a compilation of authentic bargains. The model you are looking for is here, and above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used cars, electric, sports, 4×4, SUV, etc … The models in this list of used cars stand out, among other things, for being very affordable in their categories.

It is Friday and therefore on Motor.es play new delivery of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from various segments and / or categories that combine different characteristics that make them very attractive for the buyer looking for a second-hand car. And it is that, among other issues, there is, of course, a more advantageous sale price compared to what the car would cost if it were new.

What cars can you find in this collection? SUV, sports, 4×4, electric cars, utility vehicles, etc … Variety is key! Let’s not wait any longer and go into detail to do a comprehensive and complete review of each of the models that have been selected for the thirteenth edition of our weekly used car «chollometer».

Land Rover Defender 110 SD4 Standard from 2021

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Land Rover Defender

We begin our weekly review with the category preferred by drivers who love nature and leisure far from the big cities. The market for used vehicles with 4×4 traction is quite large. Quite the opposite of what happens with the supply of new models that continues to be reduced at an accelerated rate by the demanding regulations of emissions. The model we have opted for is the Land Rover Defender.

The new generation of the Land Rover Defender began its commercial journey in 2019. Enough time for a significant supply of used vehicles to be obtained. Let’s dive into the VO market in search of a unit that is cheaper than what the new SUV costs. Land rover.

This unit, registered in 2021, has only traveled a few hundred kilometers. Under its hood is a 200 hp diesel engine associated with an automatic gearbox and a 4×4 traction system. It is configured with the Standard finish and its general condition is really good. The price stays in the € 54,481

if we choose to finance the purchase. In this link you have all the details.

2020 Lexus LC Convertible

Sports – Lexus LC Cabrio

Although the European automotive industry is rapidly entering the era of electrification, there are brands that continue to bet on sports cars with large V8 engines that offer a unique driving experience. The Lexus LC Convertible

It is a clear example of how it is possible to combine sportiness, exclusivity, luxury and comfort in the same vehicle. And all this in a convertible format!

Unfortunately the LC Cabrio is one of the most exclusive convertible vehicles that we can find in our dealerships. The kind of Lexus It is offered from € 155,000. Now, in the used market there are already some other much more affordable units. Let’s go into detail.

Registered in the turbulent year 2020 marked by the pandemic, it has traveled just over 6,500 kilometers. Offered by € 126,000. The difference compared to what it costs new is considerable. It is powered by a V8 engine that develops 477 hp and 540 Nm of maximum torque. All the details of the model for sale here.

2019 Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta

Electric – Nissan Leaf

Europe has accelerated its transition to fully electric mobility. The rise of the electric car seems unstoppable and is that, in a short space of time, the supply of models has grown exponentially. Brands are increasing their offer of 100% electric vehicles. However, there are very few that can claim to be a true icon of this process of massification of the electric car. The Nissan leaf It is one of them.

Nissan has one of the most popular electric vehicles in its portfolio. A model that has seen the light of two generations and numerous updates. The evolution it has undergone is important. This electric created for the general public can be found in dealerships from about € 33,500. However, due to the long commercial journey that it has behind it, the supply of used Leaf is very wide.

The chosen second-hand unit was registered in 2019 and has traveled less than 15,000 km. It is configured with the N-Connecta trim level and in its entrails is a 40 kWh battery that gives it a range of 270 km according to the WLTP cycle. Its price? Only € 21,490. If you access this link you will be able to consult the rest of the information about the model that is for sale.

2020 Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Feel

SUV – Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid

The “SUV fever” is a long way from subsiding. SUVs are a crucial and very important part of new car registrations in Europe. Moreover, they are part of the so-called locomotive that pushes the market monthly to avoid its total collapse. The Citroën C5 Aircross It is one of the most interesting options in the competitive C-SUV segment. And what is equally important, it is available with electrified mechanics.

Citroën it is betting very hard on electrification. The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid with plug-in hybrid mechanics it is a bestseller. New is available from approximately € 43,500. However, it is possible to find much cheaper used units.

The used C5 Aircross Hybrid that we propose here is from 2020 and its mileage barely exceeds 10,000 km. The plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 225 hp and has an all-electric range of 55 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. Also, it should be noted that it is configured with the Feel trim level. Offered by € 28,100 if you choose to finance the purchase. Here you can know the rest of the details.

Peugeot 208 Allure PureTech from 2021

Utility Vehicles – Peugeot 208



We put an end to this new edition of our weekly “chollometer” of used cars, entering the market of segment B utility vehicles. A very popular type of vehicle that brings together a large part of the new car registrations registered monthly. Our choice is one of the referents of this category, the Peugeot 208, a true best seller.

The brand Peugeot

It can boast of having several of the best-selling cars in the general market in Europe in its portfolio. The 208 is one of the central pillars on which the French firm’s European range is based. This model, which costs € 16,150 new, is available in a wide selection of finishes and engines.

We have opted for a unit configured in the Allure trim level, one of the most interesting finishes in the range, and with a 100 hp PureTech gasoline engine. It was registered just a few months ago and has traveled about 4,000 km. Its price? Only € 15,900 if it is financed. In the sale announcement you can see all the information.