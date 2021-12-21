Similarly, our initial idea may be to use the device as a retro console , as a multimedia center, as a security-focused team, to carry out security tasks ethical hacking , or as file server .

To all the aforementioned we must add the possibility of installing multitude of operating systems different depending on our needs. Hence precisely the need to make a good choice in this regard. With this, what we want to tell you is that, when opting for one system or another for the Raspberry Pi, we should first consider what its operating mode will be. It may be the case that we want it to test and experiment with these alternative systems.

In addition, other considerations that we must bear in mind is that these small equipment will allow us save a good amount of money . Hence precisely the success they have had over the years and the versions that have been released. It must be taken into account that many users are made with one of these small devices for a specific task that they need. If we add to this that they hardly take up space, they become a good solution for multiple types of use.

Mount your torrent server on Raspberry Pi

At the same time, one of the usual uses that we can give to a device of these characteristics, which acts as torrent file server. In this way we can have it up and running almost constantly by downloading files from P2P networks. It goes without saying that with this what we achieve is to free our main computer from this type of task. Perhaps at first the preparation and configuration of the mini PC for this type of work that we are discussing, may seem somewhat complex.

But we must bear in mind that at the moment we have an operating system for Raspberry Pi that will be very helpful. Specifically here we refer to the use of operating system called FreeNAS. As its name suggests, it is actually an open source system that we can use on the Raspberry Pi for storage purposes. In fact, it is specially prepared to create different types of RAID drives and function as a file server.

FreeNAS It offers us all the facilities to manage our torrent file downloads directly, which fulfills the desired objective. It must be said that from here we can create our own Torrent client and manage all the files that pass through it, both upstream and downstream. It’s based on FreeBSD And its minimum requirements are perhaps a little more demanding than what we are used to. Serve as a clear example of all this that we recommend installing it on a Raspberry Pi equipped with 8 gigs of RAM.

But aside from this, it offers us all the software and functions necessary to convert our Raspberry Pi on an effective torrent file server.