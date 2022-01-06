The first thing we have to do is connect the two screens or monitors to our computer. The PC is capable of feeding both without any problem and has many advantages, as we have already seen in previous paragraphs, so it will be enough to configure it to start enjoying the dual monitor to the fullest. Although you must bear in mind that any monitor is recognized by Windows automatically. Even so, we can configure the screen from the settings.

There are many options in which use dual screen in Windows It is a good idea and surely you have ever considered it. In that case, we explain how to configure two monitors in Windows, how to use two or three screens on your computer and what display options are available.

Of course, it is useful for work in any field and whatever your job, at home or in an office. Or simply if you like to watch YouTube videos while you are doing something on your computer like surfing the Internet or shopping. It is really useful to have slack on a monitor or any other intranet or management program. So we always have it visible and at hand. Or to have a double screen when writing about any subject that interests you. And, above all, for retouching photographs or for video editing and montage, it is really practical to have a double monitor extended …

We open configuration on our Windows computer

We look for the section or screen section

Or, you follow another path: right-click on any space on the desktop and some options will appear. Choose “screen settings” and the screen settings will automatically open so that we can mark the panels as it suits us. In the main configuration panel we must go to the end and find “several screens: it is possible that the screens do not always connect automatically so select”detect“To try to connect with them.” If you have not previously connected, click on this button to connect.

When we have it, the configuration page will open that offers us the screen settings and at the top we will have a 1 and a 2 corresponding to the two monitors that we are using at the moment, as in the image. The first thing to do is choose which is the main monitor and which is the secondary screen. To do this, all you have to do is assign 1 and 2 according to the order.

Setting

There are several options that Windows allows us when configuring our double screen. For example, we can go to “display settings” to access the “scale and design” section and change the orientation of the display. Using a vertical monitor can be very helpful sif you are going to work with data or if you work with texts because it will be more like a printed page and may be easier to read. Keep in mind that if you change it in the software, the physical orientation of the monitor must also be consistent: either because you can rotate it or because it is already vertical.

If we change to the monitor tab we can edit other details such as the refresh rate of the screen, while in the Color management tab we can access, as its name indicates, the setting the Windows color system defaults, ICC color rendering or screen calibration.

Display options

There are mainly four display options. We will see them from the settings screen in Windows 11 on the right side (as in the previous image) but we can also open a menu that allows us to choose one or the other whenever we want. We can choose them from configuration or if we touch Windows + P on the computer keyboard. By simultaneously touching the Windows icon key and the letter P, these four options will appear on the right side of the computer.

PC screen only: You can see everything on a single screen

You can see everything on a single screen Double : See the same on all connected displays

: See the same on all connected displays To extend : You will see the desktop in several extended screens and you will be able to move elements

: You will see the desktop in several extended screens and you will be able to move elements Second screen only: View all content on the second screen

What is better? Generally the most comfortable is extend the monitor to be able to drag programs from one side to the other and to be able to use both to work, to see two different things in two large windows, etc. But it is also possible that we want to see the same thing twice with some specific intention.

Dual screen backgrounds

If you have chosen to have two monitors, there are specialized websites to download photos for those with this format. Pages like Dual Monitor Backgrounds They have wallpapers for Windows that allow the image placed as wallpaper to not be dislodged. Like most pages of this type, we can choose between several different categories such as animals, cars, sports, computers … And we choose the one we like the most. We can download a complete image to extend it or place them in one and the other.

Not only are there websites that allow us a background for two monitors but there are others for those that use triple screen, such as Triple Monitor Background with wallpapers of all kinds, organized by categories and with images wide enough to place them in all of us. What’s more, we can sort the images by popularity, by rating, by date… or simply use the search engine to find what interests us or we like the most,

To place the image there is no problem because the computer will automatically detect it and we can mark the complete background if we have chosen the section in configuration “Multiple screens”. Just go to the desktop, right click the mouse and open the “customize” option. Here, choose from the menu on the left the section “Bottom”. As you can see in the image, we can choose to set it for all monitors or choose for which of them we want to mark it as an image. Complete or with mosaic adjustment to be divided according to the screens.