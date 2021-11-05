Siri has evolved in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 – we show you how to use one of the most useful new features of Apple’s virtual assistant.

Over the years, Siri has been evolving very positively and acquiring more capabilities and new functionss that are used every day by many of the users of Apple products. In this sense, with the arrival of iOS 15, a multitude of new features have been incorporated into the virtual assistant, such as voice control even if there is no Internet connection, or access to part of the content on the screen.

Thanks to this last point, in the event that you want to share any document, image, website and, in general, any type of content, you will be able to easily achieve it just by using your voice. And it is that, Thanks to iOS 15 together with iPadOS 15, Siri is able to read the content you are watching and send it to whoever you want easily.

How to share iPhone screen content with anyone using Siri

As we mentioned, just by using your voice you will be able to share what you’re seeing on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch screen with whom you want: websites, podcasts, photos and videos and, in general, whatever you need. To do this, when you are ready you just have to say “Hey Siri, I want to share this with X”, or similar phrases of the type “Share this with X” and, automatically, you can send via messages or iMessage what you were seeing with your contact X.

“Hey Siri, I want to share this”

In doing so, a small preview of the message to be sent will be shown, and Siri will ask you to confirm that the content and the recipient are correct. If you say yes, the content will automatically be sent through iMessage, or by text message (SMS) if the first option is not available.

On the other hand, say that with this little trick of iOS 15 you can share what you need. If it can be sent easily (photos, documents, websites, files …), it will automatically be added to the message, while if it is not possible, a screenshot will be automatically taken and it will be sent, without you having to use anything beyond your voice.

