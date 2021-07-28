US Agent: The Super Soldier You Love To Hate

Christopher Priest and Stefano Landini combine their talents to create US Agent: American Fanatic, a new installment about the “other” Super Patriot.

Two stars of the comics, Christopher Priest and Stefano Landini, join their talents to bring you “American Zealot” chapters 1 to 5, compiled for Mexico in the volume of the Marvel Basics collection “US Agent: American Fanatic”.

In this limited series featuring Marco Checchetto covers, John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official US Agent status and now operates as an independent contractor, protecting covert government interests. His latest mission leads him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new companion and a new enemy along the way, as he is haunted by the ghosts of his past and faces the challenges of his future …

Christopher Priest talks about US Agent: American Fanatic

“‘American Zealot’ is a moral play told in five acts,” says Priest. “John Walker has been fired. Or has resigned. It depends on who is telling the story. Now that he’s finding his way as a civil government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places agents can’t always go. However, with limited access to official intelligence data, the missions of the now ex-agent can and often do lead him to dead ends from which he will have to get out on his own. ”

“I’m delighted to be invited back to Captain America,” Priest continues, “until I realized it was this guy, Cap’s misfit cousin, scowling and emotionally damaged. Cousin America. But USAGENT presents an exciting challenge for the writer who explores the multiple expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man in constant war with himself, so he is ideal for this journey through the many visions of this nation. ”

The new US Agent uniform

“I am incredibly excited to be part of this new project dedicated to US Agent accompanying an incredible team,” adds Stefano Landini. “Christopher’s story is really intense and full of twists, I can’t wait for readers to see the incredible work we did.”

Check out this exclusive sketch of Stefano Landini in the new US Agent uniform below!

Via: Marvel.com

Marvel Basics – US Agent: American Fanatic

The Super Soldier they love to hate!

John Walker, who was once Captain America and is now a former US Agent, has been removed from his official rank. It now operates as an independent government contractor protecting covert interests.

Walker receives information that leads him to a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant that seeks to destroy it. Along the way, while being haunted by the ghosts of his past and facing the challenges of the future, Walker finds a new companion and a new enemy.

However, when he abandons his mission and heads to Washington to confront the politicians who planned his dismissal, a bloodthirsty and enigmatic USAgent, ready to destroy everything and everyone who stands in his way, arrives to take control!

A fight is coming and the winner will get the shield!

Collect: US Agent (2020) # 1-5. With cover art by Marco Checchetto.

