Chako Uraraka is one of the characters we meet during the adventures in My hero academia. Uraraka is also a Grade 1-A student at UA, who trains to become a hero. Urarako is an incredibly powerful character, although she is usually described as a pretty laid back girl. We have already seen the realistic versions of Shoto Todoroki, but the time has come to show you this version of Uraraka in real life. Spoiler: it’s spectacular.

Cosplay was uploaded to Reddit by the user u / bizarre_stand_user, who also is the creator and model of it. As we can see in the images, the cosplay is inspired by Uraraka’s hero costume. Besides the suit, we can see that u / bizarre_stand_user has used wig, makeup and editing to achieve this result how much we liked it.

On the other hand, in the user’s profile we found your Instagram account under the name of @ bizarre.stand.user. It is on this same account where Arisu Majo uploads the rest of its content. If you walk in and take a look, you can quickly see that he is dedicated to the art of cosplay, and the truth is that he has one of the most surprising and well-achieved results that we have seen. Notably Arisu Majo is almost entirely dedicated to anime cosplay, finding here examples like Emma from The Promised Neverland and Yuri from Doki Doki Literature Club! However, we can also see Finn the Human from Adventure Time.

The Adventures of My Hero Academia are already close to reaching their end. It has recently been confirmed that the anime will have a long hiatus before reaching its final broadcast, but It is a price that we are willing to pay just to see the outcome of the story. Keep the cosplays coming!