In just a couple of weeks the The Game Awards gala, one of the great events of the year that apart from the awards ceremony, serves as a showcase for a multitude of advertisements. This year, host Geoff Keighley promises more announcements than any other edition, although some of those announcements would have already been leaked through the Xbox Microsoft Store.

As a complement to yesterday’s leak, where two game demos related to The Game Awards 2021 were discovered in the Xbox Microsoft Store, today they have been discovered seven more demos. All of them with the tagline “TGA21Demo” in their title, so there is not too much to doubt. Aside from the games that were leaked yesterday, Nobody Saves the World and Mind Scanbners, it would be necessary to add nine more games (via Reddit):

Presumably this is a selection of independent games, some already announced, that will be part of the usual demo festivals that accompany the events organized by The Game Awards. In the same way that the celebration of the Summer Game Fest happened before the summer and games such as Sable or Tunic could be tried. This initiative usually takes place on both PC and Xbox.

Beyond these independent games, to know everything that the gala of The Game Awards 2021 has to wait for the early morning of December 9, at 01: 00h (peninsular Spanish time). The sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is rumored to play a key role in the event, just like the long-awaited Hellblade II.