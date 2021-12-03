The British newspaper Financial times has rated the exhibition Untold Stories, by photographer Peter Lindhbergh as one of the five most important cultural events on the planet and we are in luck because now it is exhibited in Spain for the first time. Organized by the Lindbergh Foundation, led by Benjamin Lindbergh (son of the photographer), it is to Marta Ortega, the new future president of Inditex, who we owe the effort. Thus, more than 150 photos of him will be exhibited from Saturday December 4 in an industrial warehouse in the port of A Coruña (Muelle de la Bateria S / N), free of charge.

Through iconic portraits of supermodels like Naomi Campbell; Kate Moss; Cindy Crawford; Linda Evangelista and actresses like Nicole Kidman, always in black and white and with delicacy as a filter, Untold Stories It covers four decades of the career of the German photographer, who died prematurely in 2019. But first, he himself chose the photographs that would be part of the exhibition, a detailed work that took him two years.

It was inaugurated for the first time at the Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf, Germany, in February 2020 and, since then, it has passed through Italy before making a stop in our country. In the Galician city it welcomes the expo, of 152 great photographs, a converted industrial warehouse partially painted black on the outside and white walls on the inside.





Marta Ortega, who has been personally involved in the process so that Untold Stories She arrived in Spain, not only had she with the photographer for being the heir to one of the most important textile empires in the world, she was also a friend of Lindbergh, who did the photographs of your wedding.

She has already had the opportunity to visit her in a private pass with other authorities and has stated in this regard that she believes “firmly, that it will be only the beginning for many people who, when they discover Peter’s world, will fall in love with his images and they will be interested in knowing his figure more in depth “. Likewise, he considers that Peter and Galicia” share many similarities … wild nature, natural beauty and that human warmth that makes us feel alive “. That is why he feels” a privilege to be able to bring them together. “

For his part, Benjamin Lindbergh recalled that, when his father visited A Coruña in 2018, “the connection between the port city and its aesthetics immediately resonated with him. The gray climate of Galicia and the rough waves, intertwined with the omnipresent industrial background, they seemed like a perfect analogy to the Ruhr region, where he grew up in Germany. ” And he added in a press release: “In a place like this, where the force of nature and the force of humanity come together in harmony, Untold Stories it fits almost perfectly. “

It can be visited from Saturday and until February 28, 2022. The hours are from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Except for Thursday, when the doors will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The entrance is completely free for all audiences. The exhibition is also accompanied by a special edition of Taschen’s book Untold Stories.





