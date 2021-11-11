“No one could believe it was so old“Joshi said to Reuters after playing the recording before an audience at The Beatles’ hometown museum. “It was an absolutely wonderful moment and a relief at the same time that I gave it up in my humble way.”

Joshi said he was recording music with Khan for the movie “East Meets West” at Trident Studios when Harrison walked in and they started talking. The Beatles were recording “Hey Jude” at the time.

Both Harrison and Starr later volunteered to participate in their song.

Joshi found the recording last year, stored among other belongings in the attic of his home, after a friend, communicating during the quarantine, was intrigued by his stories from the past. So he worked with a producer to restore the tape.

“We rescued it, we put it together, it took us almost a month to bring it back to its originality … and we digitized it,” Joshi said, adding that the song will be released and all proceeds will go to charity.

In a press release, Joshi described the 53-year-old song as relevant today.

“The song revolves around the concept that we are all one and that the world is at our feet, something that we have all realized during this pandemic,” he said.