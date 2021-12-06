The Game Awards are the final showcase of the year to show the most powerful ads, in a gala that is usually full of surprises. Now, The Matrix Awakens will make their debut during the ceremony, in an experience that promises a lot.

The tab for this demo appeared last week on PlayStation Network and is now available for download on both PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. However, we cannot do anything in it, since we are only moved to a countdown along with a date.





“Get ready to take a look at the future of entertainment and interactive storytelling with UE5 in this revolutionary technology demo, free, cinematic and in real time“Reads the description of the digital stores. And indeed, the schedule coincides with the event that Geoff Keighley is preparing.

Everything seems destined to promote both the graphics engine of Epic Games and the future movie The Matrix Resurrections. Of course, we already have a teaser that you can see heading the news, with a fully digitized Keanu Reeves and that looks more realistic than Johnny Silverhand himself.

Lana Wachowski and several members of the original film, along with Epic Games, have been in charge of this experience that promises “a dizzying journey into the surreal universe of The Matrix with performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. “So that you are not caught by surprise, here are the links for the consoles and to be in the front row when everything is discovered: